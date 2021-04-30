Morgan Stanley Trims argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price to $321.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $321.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.35.
argenx stock opened at $291.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 52-week low of $141.26 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.87.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of argenx by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
