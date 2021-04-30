Morgan Stanley Trims argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price to $321.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $321.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.35.

argenx stock opened at $291.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 52-week low of $141.26 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.87.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of argenx by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

