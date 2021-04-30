American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Several other research firms have also commented on AMWD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Loop Capital restated a hold rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.60.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $102.22 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average of $95.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

