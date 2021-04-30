Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 583 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,390,000 after buying an additional 128,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after buying an additional 197,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR opened at $146.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $149.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.81.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

