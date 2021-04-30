Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

BDTX stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $111,043.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,775.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $405,469 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,624,000 after buying an additional 575,818 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,646,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,771,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 802,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 266,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 201,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

