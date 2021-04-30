Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $65,000 in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,967,204.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,159,684 shares of company stock worth $62,764,904 over the last three months.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

