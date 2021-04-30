State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 235 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Insperity were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $1,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Insperity by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,919 shares of company stock worth $2,641,635. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of NSP opened at $89.50 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

