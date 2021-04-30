State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Koppers were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 1,024.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Koppers stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $717.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.