State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,400 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $39,445.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at $707,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $838.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

