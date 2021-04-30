Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $270,354.64 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $270,354.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sandford D. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Sandford D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Sandford D. Smith sold 10,714 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $270,314.22.

On Friday, April 9th, Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $26.39 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 235,628 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cytokinetics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

