Rahn K. Porter Acquires 5,793 Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Stock

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Director Rahn K. Porter acquired 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,051.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,653.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AEF opened at $8.61 on Friday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after buying an additional 432,213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

