Adrian Glover Sells 50,000 Shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI) Stock

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI) Senior Officer Adrian Glover sold 50,000 shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$65,500.

DMGI opened at C$1.10 on Friday. DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.10.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company. It operates through data centre operations, data analytics and forensics, and developing enterprise Blockchains divisions. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem.

