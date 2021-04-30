Adrian Glover Sells 50,000 Shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI) Stock

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI) Senior Officer Adrian Glover sold 50,000 shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$65,500.
DMGI opened at C$1.10 on Friday. DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.10.
About DMG Blockchain Solutions
