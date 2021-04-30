Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $86,036.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GH stock opened at $160.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.03. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after acquiring an additional 355,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

