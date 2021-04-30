Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $156.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $157.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,463,000 after acquiring an additional 752,619 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $87,725,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Assurant by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after buying an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

