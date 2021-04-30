Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $216.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $206.00 to $216.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $200.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.11. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

