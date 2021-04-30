$2.38 EPS Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to post $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47. Arista Networks reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $12.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.41.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $322.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $326.60.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $231,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,647,723 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

