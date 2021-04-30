Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $235.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.55. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.17.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

