Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $89,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 570,832 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

