826 Shares in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 826 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $139.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

