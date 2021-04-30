Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $113,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $2,746,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $1,044,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.19. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.38 and a 52 week high of $163.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

