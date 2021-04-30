Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post $0.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 56.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.