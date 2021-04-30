NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Up to $42.95

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.95, but opened at $44.30. NeoGames shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 1,408 shares.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,285,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,049,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,375,000.
About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
