NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Up to $42.95

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.95, but opened at $44.30. NeoGames shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 1,408 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Equities analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,285,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,049,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,375,000.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

