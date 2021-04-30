Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Gap Up to $51.64

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.64, but opened at $53.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 754 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,387,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

