Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.88 million, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

