Raymond James Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $223.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

NYSE:UPS opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $204.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.79 and a 200 day moving average of $166.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

