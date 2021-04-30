Raymond James Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $223.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.
NYSE:UPS opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $204.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.79 and a 200 day moving average of $166.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.
In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
