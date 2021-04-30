I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $64.43

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.43, but opened at $62.26. I-Mab shares last traded at $61.54, with a volume of 1,112 shares.

IMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in I-Mab by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,016,000 after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in I-Mab by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 856,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $7,144,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $7,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in I-Mab by 6,951.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 144,871 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.