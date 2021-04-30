Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down to $32.93

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.93, but opened at $31.96. Certara shares last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Certara by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 139,488 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

