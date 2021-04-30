GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 49,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 412,186 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $12.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.50.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

