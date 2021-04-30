Short Interest in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Drops By 51.9%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Severn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVBI opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Severn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Severn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

