Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SRSA opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,024,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,035,000.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

