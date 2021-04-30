Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

NYSE:HD opened at $325.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.62 and a 200-day moving average of $281.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

