Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 52,400 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 94.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

WSBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

WSBF stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $502.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. Research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $120,369.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $260,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,054 shares of company stock worth $450,971. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

