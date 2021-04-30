Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $82,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1,185.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $223.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

