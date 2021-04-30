HSBC Boosts Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $25.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at HSBC from $21.50 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NYSE VALE opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vale by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Vale by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Vale by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vale by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,394,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after buying an additional 867,341 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

