VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VZIO opened at $26.00 on Monday. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $6,690,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 in the last three months.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.