VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.
VZIO opened at $26.00 on Monday. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Further Reading: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.