Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded at Stephens

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $56.00. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

