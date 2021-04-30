USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average of $86.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $63,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,591. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $38,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

