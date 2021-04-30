Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $47,000 in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. GP Strategies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $123.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.32 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPX. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

