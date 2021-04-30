Kevin Lee Sells 18,611 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $582,152.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.