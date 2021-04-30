Conning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $148.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.40. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

