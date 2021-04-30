Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 47.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $235.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $235.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.84 and its 200-day moving average is $217.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

