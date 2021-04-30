Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,218.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

