Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 201,755 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,405 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.