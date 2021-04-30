Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,318 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $286.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $300.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.12.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

