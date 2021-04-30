YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $101.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $613,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

