Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target Cut to $4.25

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of SMTS opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTS. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

