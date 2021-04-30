Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $133.00 at Morgan Stanley

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management stock opened at $137.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $137.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average is $119.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

