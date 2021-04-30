Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Nitto Denko stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.32. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

