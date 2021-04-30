Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.
Nitto Denko stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.32. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
