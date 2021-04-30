Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LPSIF opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Legend Power Systems has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.77.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

