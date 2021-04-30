Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cannonball Research

Cannonball Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KHTRF. Knight Equity raised their price target on Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.67.

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

