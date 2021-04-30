IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IMIAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IMI from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

IMIAY opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

